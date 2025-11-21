Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,273,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,830,000 after buying an additional 123,320 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 112.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,926,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,687,000 after buying an additional 2,612,300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,541,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,780,000 after buying an additional 96,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,911,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,896,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 188.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $100.59.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Piper Sandler set a $92.00 price target on Pure Storage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.61.

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $1,338,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 138,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,162.49. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,266.99. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 443,111 shares of company stock valued at $36,793,439. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

