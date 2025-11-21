Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,039,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.34% of Western Digital worth $2,754,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,305,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $593,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186,030 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 130.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,029,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,337,000 after buying an additional 2,842,822 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,449,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $139,476,000 after buying an additional 52,140 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,369,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $136,222,000 after buying an additional 1,742,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,933,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,574,000 after purchasing an additional 216,387 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.16.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $140.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $178.45.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 7.28%.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $28,557.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,682.50. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,159.47. Following the transaction, the insider owned 151,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,687,602.84. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock worth $4,130,905. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

