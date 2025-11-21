Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 58,275 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,275 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 164.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $98.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day moving average is $100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $118.06.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

