Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 1,350 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of Oshkosh worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 69.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.15.

Oshkosh Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE OSK opened at $118.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $144.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.32. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.43%.Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.