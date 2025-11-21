Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. $T

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 312,214 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 64,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group grew its position in AT&T by 2.8% in the second quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 13,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $25.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $181.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

