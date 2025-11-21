Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,044,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 702,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.04% of CMS Energy worth $2,704,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in CMS Energy by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in CMS Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,865.12. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $289,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,849.73. This represents a 5.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

