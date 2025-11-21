Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.27% of Federated Hermes worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 21.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 36.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 563,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after buying an additional 149,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth about $4,878,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $47,822.13. Following the sale, the vice president owned 88,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,235.01. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $59,764.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,375. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 21,709 shares of company stock worth $1,049,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHI. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.2%

FHI opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 21.67%.The firm had revenue of $469.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

