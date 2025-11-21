Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $9.15 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,739 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 15,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 40.0% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 119,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.79.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.