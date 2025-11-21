MAI Capital Management Buys 15,538 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.4% in the second quarter. Power Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Southern by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,320,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,894,000 after buying an additional 229,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Southern by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 268,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,618,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $88.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 73.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Southern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.03.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

