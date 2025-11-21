Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 11,157 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,157 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $64.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.14 and a 12 month high of $91.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -98.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

