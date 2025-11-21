Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 2,425 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $253.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price objective (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1%

UNP stock opened at $221.34 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.