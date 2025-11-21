Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 116,449 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,449 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 63.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $142.64 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $150.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

