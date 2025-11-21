Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Leidos were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its holdings in Leidos by 66.2% during the second quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.23.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $185.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $205.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.16.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,040.38. This represents a 32.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.