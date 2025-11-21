Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,193.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 371.7% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY opened at $41.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.