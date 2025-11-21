Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $15,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $241.03 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $262.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

