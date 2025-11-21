Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $13.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.4% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $357.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.54. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $377.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

