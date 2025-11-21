Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 54,678 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,382,000 after buying an additional 818,104 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 303,114 shares in the company, valued at $27,359,069.64. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 332,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,333,416.25. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 85,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,388 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BNP Paribas set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS opened at $67.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.42. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $112.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

