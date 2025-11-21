Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 36,575 Shares of Allspring Income Plus ETF $AINP

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Allspring Income Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:AINP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,575 shares during the period. Allspring Income Plus ETF comprises 0.3% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Allspring Income Plus ETF worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Allspring Income Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Income Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Allspring Income Plus ETF in the first quarter worth $4,723,000.

Allspring Income Plus ETF Price Performance

Shares of Allspring Income Plus ETF stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Allspring Income Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21.

About Allspring Income Plus ETF

The Allspring Income Plus ETF (AINP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that selects investments from a broad universe of corporate or government fixed income securities of any credit quality or maturity from issuers worldwide.

