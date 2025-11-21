Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 40,523 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up about 0.3% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Novem Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.57.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

