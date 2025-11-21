Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,478,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,618,000 after buying an additional 624,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,996,000 after purchasing an additional 50,889 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,890,000 after buying an additional 324,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,387,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,236,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $189.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

