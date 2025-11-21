John Antalek Buys 1,500 Shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) EVP John Antalek bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,474. The trade was a 24.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

GCBC stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $368.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 55.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.