Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 585,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $58.90 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

