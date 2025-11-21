Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Sells $57,853.44 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) COO Charles Peter Kirol sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $57,853.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $342,710.19. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles Peter Kirol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Charles Peter Kirol sold 8,989 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $71,912.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Charles Peter Kirol sold 3,596 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $27,185.76.

On Thursday, October 16th, Charles Peter Kirol sold 20,554 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $155,593.78.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Charles Peter Kirol sold 8,969 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $80,721.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Charles Peter Kirol sold 8,969 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $71,752.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Charles Peter Kirol sold 3,587 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $27,261.20.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Peloton Interactive has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,636,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,727,000 after purchasing an additional 811,585 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,760,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940,422 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $112,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,141,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,450,000 after buying an additional 490,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,056,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,598,000 after buying an additional 1,503,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

