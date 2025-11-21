Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at CIBC

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Cormark upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.00.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EQX

Equinox Gold Trading Down 5.2%

EQX opened at C$17.08 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.13 and a 12 month high of C$18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.80 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.72.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.82%.The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 1.3865979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Blayne Barry Johnson sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.91, for a total value of C$1,565,550.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,706,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,445,644.56. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. Also, insider David Chester Schummer acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.20 per share, with a total value of C$138,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 168,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,556,974.40. The trade was a 5.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold is a growth-focused gold producer operating entirely in the Americas, with projects in Canada, the USA, Mexico and Brazil. Equinox Gold has seven operating mines and a clear path to achieve more than one million ounces of annual gold production from a pipeline of development and expansion projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.