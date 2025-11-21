Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $102.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRO. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.69.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $79.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.13. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $76.17 and a 52-week high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 18.23%.Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.6% during the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

