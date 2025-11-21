Anhco Nguyen Sells 2,915 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) CEO Anhco Nguyen sold 2,915 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $38,448.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,974 shares in the company, valued at $857,007.06. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of ATRA opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.26. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 33.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 183.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 41,302 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

