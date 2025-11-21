Caroline Ann Winn Sells 500 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $45,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,988.80. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Caroline Ann Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, November 18th, Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,500 shares of Sempra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $503,690.00.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.3%

SRE stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 245.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.