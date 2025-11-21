Caroline Ann Winn Sells 500 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $45,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,988.80. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Caroline Ann Winn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 18th, Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,500 shares of Sempra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $503,690.00.
Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.3%
SRE stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.14%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra Energy
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 245.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
