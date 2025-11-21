Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share by the bank on Monday, December 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a 4.3% increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Grupo Financiero Galicia has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5%per year over the last three years. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $74.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
