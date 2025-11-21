Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share by the bank on Monday, December 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a 4.3% increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5%per year over the last three years. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GGAL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.