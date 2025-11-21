Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Upgraded by Chardan Capital to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANRO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alto Neuroscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Alto Neuroscience Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANRO opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $440.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. Alto Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 15.42, a current ratio of 15.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.14. Equities analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 281,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 19.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

