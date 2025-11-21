Redwire (RDW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Redwire (NYSE: RDW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/19/2025 – Redwire had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $9.00 to $6.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Redwire had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.50 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Redwire was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2025 – Redwire had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Redwire had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Redwire was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities.

11/6/2025 – Redwire had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

11/5/2025 – Redwire had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Redwire had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Redwire had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Redwire had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Redwire had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwire

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Credit Member, Ll sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anthony Cannito, Jr. purchased 32,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,682.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 526,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,980.88. This trade represents a 6.50% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 56,065 shares of company stock valued at $330,047. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.