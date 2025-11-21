Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
DMO stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $12.32.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
