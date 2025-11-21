HC Wainwright Has Negative Forecast for NRXP Q3 Earnings

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, November 20th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 25th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised NRx Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NRXP opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 535.1% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,179,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 993,401 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 342,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Featured Articles

