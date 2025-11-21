Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for AWK Q3 Earnings

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Water Works in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ FY2026 earnings at $6.11 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AWK. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus raised their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $128.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,278,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.