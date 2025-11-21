Barrington Research Forecasts Concentrix FY2026 Earnings

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Concentrix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 20th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.06. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Concentrix’s current full-year earnings is $10.11 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Concentrix from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Concentrix from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Concentrix stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. Concentrix has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $66.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 3.25%.Concentrix’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Concentrix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.110-11.230 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 30.44%.

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.03 per share, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 286,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,048,361.83. This represents a 0.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $169,410. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Concentrix by 850.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,916 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,768,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $23,318,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 247.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 535,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,322,000 after acquiring an additional 381,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

