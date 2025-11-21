Cormark Comments on NanoXplore’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore Stock Performance

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$2.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$426.36 million, a PE ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.63. NanoXplore has a 12-month low of C$2.03 and a 12-month high of C$3.34.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore ( TSE:GRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NanoXplore had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of C$23.44 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.