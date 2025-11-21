Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capreit Q3 Earnings

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Capreit in a report released on Tuesday, November 18th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66.

CAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Capreit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Capreit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

About Capreit

