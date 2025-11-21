Insider Buying: Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Insider Acquires 8,994 Shares of Stock

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Fromson acquired 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 56 per share, for a total transaction of £5,036.64.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BMD opened at GBX 51.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.55. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 42.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 56.50. The company has a market cap of £210.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.24.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Company Profile

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

