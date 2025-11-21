Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic View of IONS FY2026 Earnings

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.96) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.91). The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2%

IONS stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 0.33. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $76.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $156.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.75 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,175,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,722,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,540 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,400 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,901,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,245,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 33,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $2,055,563.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,173.40. This represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 76,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $4,685,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,785.35. The trade was a 93.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 913,362 shares of company stock valued at $59,015,008 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

