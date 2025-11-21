Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 2,969,522 Shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $FLGV

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,391,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969,522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.71% of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $747,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 308,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 339,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 38,273 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,095,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,061,000 after purchasing an additional 142,428 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49.

About Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

