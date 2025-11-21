Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Westmount Energy (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.38) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Westmount Energy Trading Down 4.0%

LON:WTE opened at GBX 2.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.27. Westmount Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 0.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of £3.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.53.

About Westmount Energy

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

