Brokers Set Expectations for Cummins’ Q4 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cummins in a report issued on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $4.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.57. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $22.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2026 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $7.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $27.27 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Melius Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.93.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $465.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $433.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.66. Cummins has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $484.84.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total value of $2,165,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,403.20. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,864,384.12. This trade represents a 29.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,715,060. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

