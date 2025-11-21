Seeds Investor LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Seeds Investor LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $860,875.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,799.21. This trade represents a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,486.71. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price target on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

PayPal Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. PayPal’s payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

