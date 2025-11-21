Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.23 Billion Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,157,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,542,657 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,227,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.89.

Analog Devices Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $225.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.04 and a 200-day moving average of $234.29. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.Analog Devices’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 59,750 shares of company stock worth $14,684,296 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.