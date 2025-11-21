Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Releases Earnings Results

Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 298.80 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mountview Estates had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 21.89%.

Mountview Estates Trading Down 1.4%

LON MTVW opened at GBX 9,000 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £350.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,732.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,763.49. The company has a current ratio of 121.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64. Mountview Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 8,500 and a 52 week high of £102.

Insider Transactions at Mountview Estates

In other news, insider Duncan M. Sinclair acquired 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9,650 per share, for a total transaction of £149,671.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,626 shares of company stock worth $25,340,900. Insiders own 28.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mountview Estates

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

