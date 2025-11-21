654,242 Shares in News Corporation $NWSA Purchased by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 654,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,444,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of News at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in News in the second quarter valued at $422,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,171,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,546,000 after purchasing an additional 407,293 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of News by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $31.61.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.80%.The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 price target on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.28.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

