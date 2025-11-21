Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,344,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,998,173 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,339,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 422.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $3,276,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,549.62. This represents a 31.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of NRG opened at $160.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.06 and its 200 day moving average is $157.40. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.57 and a 12-month high of $180.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.31.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

