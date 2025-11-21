Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Airlines by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 44.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.United Airlines’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Airlines from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

