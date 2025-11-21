The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Stake Trimmed by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $87,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 16,746.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,922,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,615 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after buying an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $418,486,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.36.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:HD opened at $332.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

