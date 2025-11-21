Neo Ivy Capital Management Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 355.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 378.9% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $189.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.03. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,389.28. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $231,358 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $257.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

