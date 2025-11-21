Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 350,000 Carnival Corporation $CCL

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,842,000. Carnival makes up approximately 3.5% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $432,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,663,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,739 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter worth about $69,303,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Carnival by 14,603.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,871,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,692 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

CCL stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

